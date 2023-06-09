I exchanged some messages with three-star athlete Davis Andrews, a safety target for Notre Dame, while he was traveling back to Utah on Thursday following his midweek official visit to Notre Dame.Here's the quick Q&A we shared, which has been cleaned up slightly for typos.What was the highlight of your Notre Dame visit?"I would say the highlight of my Notre Dame visit was being out with the staff and seeing the campus. It was so awesome being out with them and seeing if Notre Dame is a campus that I could leave my hometown and live at and be comfortable. The staff made sure I knew I could. Everyone was great, and they made my family and me feel really welcomed and really wanted."What about ND's plan for you in its defense appeals to you?"What appeals to me is that most schools are not sure what they want me as. They say LB/S, but what I like about Notre Dame is they know they want me as a safety, and there has been plenty safeties that have came out of Notre Dame. I think playing under Coach O’Leary would be awesome and especially with a head coach that has a defensive mind it’s a perfect situation."Do you still intend to make you official visits to Utah this weekend and BYU later this month? Any others in the works?"Yes. I will still be taking those officials and honoring those commitments, but no others in the works for me. I’ll be done after those."I know we talked about the possibility of taking a mission previously. Did ND talk through the details of how that would work with you?"Yeah. So I’ve narrowed down that I will be taking a mission, and Notre Dame was super supportive of it. They really have been since the beginning of my recruitment."