Our last media viewing of Notre Dame football practice unfolded today (Wednesday, Aug. 16) at the Irish Athletics Center with stretching followed by five practice periods before the media got booted.



Here’s my main takeaways — beyond how much larger South Bend’s population would be if the weather today was the norm all year 'round:



The most notable injury remains starting center Zeke Correll, who did warm up, jogged slowly during sprints and then hung out with the offensive linemen during drills and one quasi-scrimmage period but did not participate.



He had his left ankle in a soft brace wrapped by heavy tape. Sophomore Ashton Craig took his place and repped with the first team offense. Correll is expected to play in next Saturday's opener with Navy in Ireland, but we'll check on that Monday when head coach Marcus Freeman is next available.



In “the pit” — off to the side where injured players take part in alternative training — mainstays Kevin Bauman (ACL tear) and KK Smith (shoulder surgery rehab) worked with a strength-and-conditioning staff member, as did offensive tackle Michael Carmody.



Carmody had his right wrist wrapped and did the upper-body exercises left-handed only. Bauman, who is out for the season for the third time in August/September in his four years at Notre Dame, worked out fervently, as if he were playing next Saturday — which he is not.



In period five, we saw some hierarchy of 1s and 2s. Most notable Pat Coogan and Rocco Spindler continue to rep with the starters at left guard and right guard, respectively. Billy Schrauth and Andrew Kristofic were the 2s.



Defensively, I’d imagine they didn’t want to show too much of as Navy-specific alignment, but it was interesting to note that nickel Clarence Lewis lined up as a No. 1 safety with Xavier Watts. Also, even with starting cornerback Cam Hart back and fully participating, freshman Christian Gray was not nudged out of a spot with the 2s. Instead he lined up opposite sophomore corner Jaden Mickey.



All three grad senior linebackers — JD Bertrand, Marist Liufau and Jack Kiser — aligned as starters.



As Tyler noted Tuesday, we’ve come to the point of practice in which the squad has been split into varsity and scout team, with the scout team members wearing Navy starters’ numbers — which makes spotting missing players more challenging.



I did not see Nolan Ziegler taking reps on Wednesday. When head coach Marcus Freeman noted Ziegler was back at practice for Saturday’s completely closed session, he did not expand to say whether he was participating in any way. Ziegler has been out for most of camp attending to a personal matter and has requested privacy. Freeman did say Ziegler is expected to rejoin the roster at some point.



Speaking of scout teams, none of the five healthy scholarship tight ends were working with the scout team. They want them all ready for Navy, including freshman Cooper Flanagan. The tight ends spent a practice period working with the O-line and O-line coach Joe Rudolph on combination blocks.



Also speaking of scout team, a couple of non-two-deep defensive linemen of note escaped scout team duty on Wednesday — senior nose guard Aidan Keanaaina and freshman end Boubacar Traore.



Notable was the fact that the rovers and vypers did some side work away from their position groups inside the IAC, and out of the view of the media.



Finally, the pecking order on deep kickoff return man remains 1) Devyn Ford, 2) Chris Tyree, 3) Jadarian Price and 4) Jeremiyah Love. WR Jaden Greathouse, WR Rico Flores and RB Gi’Bran Payne rotated in as the sidekick/blocking back on kickoffs.



Interviews tonight are with cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens and CBs Cam Hart, Ben Morrison, Jaden Mickey, Christian Gray and nickel Clarence Lewis.