Here's everything Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden had to say following Tuesday Irish football practice. Both coordinators had a meeting they had to run to, so this is brief. There's still some substance here, and worth posting, but usually we can get a little more depth and detail.



AL GOLDEN

Aug. 22, 2023



Was the depth-building intentional in camp? You knew you had depth at linebacker, but did you know you could get that many guys ready at so many positions? Did you see that at the beginning of camp, or was that something that evolved?



“I think the guys have done a great job. It starts in the spring with the installation. And then during the summer, they have to do a lot on their own. And the younger guys in the group that you mentioned really did a great job of learning.



“A lot of young guys have the ability, and certainly have the talent level. It’s just getting them to the point where they can function without thinking. And I think a lot of those guys that are in the mix have done a great job. And then you have a lot of veterans who have been in it. It’s Wednesday. We've got a long way to go ‘til game day, but it’s exciting and we’re fired up to play this game.”



Given the background of the Navy offensive coordinator, Grant Chesnut, at Kennesaw State and then having the option layered on top of that, does it feel a little bit like a blind date?



“Yeah, you’ve basically got three influences on offense, and so it’s definitely made us simplify. We’re going to have to keep it simple and be able to adapt on game day. But that’s game 1. It’s just magnified a little more this year, because it’s already a different offense than you’re used to seeing. Now you compound that with not knowing the percentage of each system, or each concept, how much it contributes to the whole. So, we’ll see how it unfolds on game day.”



Does it affect things not knowing who Navy might play at quarterback first or play two quarterbacks?



“Yeah, I think obviously they can both run the system, which is great. But then they both have their own personal characteristics, which we need to be attuned to and see if we can get a bead on which way they go on game day.”



The defensive line was impressive in some of the media-open practices and periods, and even Marcus Freeman commented Monday that he has been pleasantly surprised with that group. How real do you feel their progress was in training camp?



“It’s like one of those questions I wish you had asked me two weeks ago when I wasn’t available to you, because we’ve moved on. I think they did have a good camp. I think coach Wash’ does a great job with them. I think they love playing with each other. I think they love playing as a unit, as a group. They kind of feed off that. So, yeah, I think there is a together factor there that we’re going to need every ounce of as it relates to this game coming up, because this is the ultimate [test, where] you’re going to get challenged. And the next series it’s going to be something else, and the series after that It’s going to be something else. And we’re going to have to learn to improvise and adjust.”



On the depth chart there were some “ORs” in between some of the starters and backups at both safety positions. How do you see that group rotating or splitting playing time?



“There’s a lot of guys that are going to contribute there and have to contribute. We need them. I mean, safeties are valuable. They can play different spots on third down. Certainly, in this system, they can play different spots, so we’re going to need a whole bunch of safeties to contribute for us Saturday.”



It’s a one-off defensively when you’re going against a triple option …



“It is.”



… Is there something you’re looking for in guys that you’re going to be funneling in? I’m sure you’re going to play more guys throughout the year than the guys you’re going to funnel in, in this game?



“I think that’s fair. Experience is king here, right? So, if you’re experienced in the system, if there’s a tiebreaker, it’s going to be that between two guys. Experience is important, but I think at the same time, from our standpoint, just playing together. Just being a problem-solver on game day, being mature. Not worrying about — you know coach [Freeman] preaches one play, one life. It’s not worrying about what happened last play, and solve the next problem, because they just keep coming at you with a different scheme or a different nuance, and you’ve just got to keep evolving.”