ADVERTISEMENT

Football Place Your Bets results: Notre Dame 41, Central Michigan 17

Tyler James

Tyler James

I've posted how many times?
Staff
Dec 31, 2021
14,998
25,146
113
It's time for round 4 of Place Your Bets for the 2023 season with Saturday's home game vs. Central Michigan (2:30 p.m. EDT on Peacock).

I detailed the results of the NC State prop bets here and updated the standings for the season.

@Scottclarisey has an early lead with 11. @CURTVI95 is right behind him at 10 alongside @Eric Hansen. I'm a bit back with 8.

Eric and I will share our predictions for the Central Michigan game Friday on YouTube, but you can start submitting your predictions through the Google Form now.

forms.gle

Place Your Bets: Notre Dame-Central Michigan

Inside ND Sports added some stakes to Place Your Bets for Notre Dame's 2023 football season. The first-place finisher will receive a free year's subscription to InsideNDSports.com. Second-place will receive a free six months. In order to be eligible to win, you must include your email address...
forms.gle forms.gle

Here are the five prop bets for Notre Dame-Central Michigan:

• Over/Under 215.5 rushing yards for Notre Dame
• Who will lead Notre Dame in tackles?
• Over/Under 253.5 passing yards for ND QB Sam Hartman
• Who will catch more passes for ND: RBs or TEs? (More yards breaks a tie)
• Over/Under 162.5 total yards of offense for CMU QB Bert Emanuel Jr.

Remember the top two subscribers in the Place Your Bets standings at the end of the 2023 season will get one year (first place) and six months (second place) of a free subscription.

Get your picks in before voting closes prior to kickoff on Saturday. Make sure you include the same email address with your submission as you did last week. And if you haven't shared the username associated with your entry, please email it to insidendsports@gmail.com.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Tyler James

Football Place Your Bets results: Notre Dame 40, Oregon State 8 in Sun Bowl

Replies
11
Views
605
The Insider Lounge
2581
2581
Tyler James

Football Update: Central Michigan RB Jake Tafelski commits to transfer to Notre Dame as walk-on

Replies
2
Views
999
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Football Place Your Bets results: Notre Dame 56, Stanford 23

Replies
9
Views
670
The Insider Lounge
jeffrnr
jeffrnr
Tyler James

Football Place Your Bets results: Notre Dame 45, Wake Forest 7

Replies
9
Views
518
The Insider Lounge
scubavt
S
Tyler James

BAS: Irish blanked at home by Central Michigan

Replies
3
Views
359
The Insider Lounge
johnmichie
J
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today