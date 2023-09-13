Tyler James
It's time for round 4 of Place Your Bets for the 2023 season with Saturday's home game vs. Central Michigan (2:30 p.m. EDT on Peacock).
I detailed the results of the NC State prop bets here and updated the standings for the season.
@Scottclarisey has an early lead with 11. @CURTVI95 is right behind him at 10 alongside @Eric Hansen. I'm a bit back with 8.
Eric and I will share our predictions for the Central Michigan game Friday on YouTube, but you can start submitting your predictions through the Google Form now.
Here are the five prop bets for Notre Dame-Central Michigan:
• Over/Under 215.5 rushing yards for Notre Dame
• Who will lead Notre Dame in tackles?
• Over/Under 253.5 passing yards for ND QB Sam Hartman
• Who will catch more passes for ND: RBs or TEs? (More yards breaks a tie)
• Over/Under 162.5 total yards of offense for CMU QB Bert Emanuel Jr.
Remember the top two subscribers in the Place Your Bets standings at the end of the 2023 season will get one year (first place) and six months (second place) of a free subscription.
Get your picks in before voting closes prior to kickoff on Saturday. Make sure you include the same email address with your submission as you did last week. And if you haven't shared the username associated with your entry, please email it to insidendsports@gmail.com.
