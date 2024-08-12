ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Notre Dame LB target Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng receives fifth star

Tyler James

Tyler James

Dec 31, 2021
Rivals is finishing up the unveiling of its current five-star recruits in the newest ratings and rankings update for the 2025 class this week.

Notre Dame linebacker target Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng moved up 10 spots to No. 18 overall and received a five-star rating.

Rivals currently has assigned five-star status to 24 recruits in the 2025 class. The updated Rivals250 will be released Tuesday.


More from @John Garcia Jr. on Owusu-Boateng's jump:

Rivals.com: Rivals Football & Basketball Recruiting - Rivals Rankings Week: Meet the seven new five-stars

Quarterback Keelon Russell, an Alabama commit, jumped all the way to No. 9 and earned his fifth star.
