Football Notre Dame injury report: Backup OT Tosh Baker out for NIU game

Tyler James

All Star
Staff
Dec 31, 2021
16,065
26,318
113
Notre Dame football announced that graduate senior offensive tackle Tosh Baker will not be available for today's Northern Illinois game. He's dealing with a shoulder injury.

That means freshman Guerby Lambert is likely the backup tackle on both the left and right sides today. Maybe we'll see junior Ty Chan at right tackle if the Irish go with a full backup line late in the game.

Notre Dame's starters will remain freshman Anthonie Knapp at left tackle and junior Aamil Wagner at right tackle.
 
