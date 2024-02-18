MLAX: No. 1 Notre Dame routs Marquette on the road, 21-8

The Notre Dame men’s lacrosse team looked every bit the part of the nation’s No. 1 team in Sunday’s 21-8 road victory over Marquette.And they may have an echo in that regard.The eighth-ranked Irish women’s lacrosse team — less than 48 hours after taking down a No. 1 team for the first time in program history, 14-10 over Northwestern — overwhelmed Butler at the Loftus Center on the Notre Dame campus, 25-3, on Sunday.In the men’s game, the Kavanagh brothers, junior Chris and grad student Pat, dominated, accounting for seven points each. Chris’ came in the form of four goals and three assists, while Pat — the career assist leader for the Irish — had five of those Sunday to go along with two goals.Jake Taylor added four goals and an assist, while Devon McLane had three goals for a hat trick in ND’s 12th straight win in the series with the Golden Eagles (3-1). Liam Entenmann recorded four saves and Alex Zepf three in relief for Notre Dame.Ten different Notre Dame players scored a goal, while 11 registered at least one point as the Irish reached the 20 goals or more in back-to-back games for the first time in program history.The game was played inside Marquette’s seasonal dome at Valley Fields in Milwaukee, Wis.Among Notre Dame’s contributors with ties to the football program, freshman Jordan Faison scored two more goals Sunday after netting three in his collegiate debut Wednesday night in a 25-3 season-opening rout of Cleveland State at home.That was the most goals for an ND midfielder in a career debut since at least 2000.Former Notre Dame/Alabama quarterback Tyler Buchner made his second cameo of the season Sunday in his first competitive lacrosse season in five years, and was credited with forcing a Marquette turnover.Next up for the ND men’s team is a home game next Sunday against Georgetown (2 p.m. EDT, ESPNU). The first matchup of many against a ranked opponent follows on March 3, when Notre Dame hosts No. 4 Maryland.Meanwhile in the women’s game on Sunday, Mary Kelly Doherty, Madison Ahern and Kate Timarky all had hat tricks as the Irish are off to a 4-0 start for the first time since the 2000 season.Goalies Izzie Pithie and Lily Callahan combined for five saves.Notre Dame next hosts fifth-ranked Syracuse, Saturday at noon EDT.