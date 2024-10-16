Eric Hansen
The ACC media is anticipating a notable encore to Markus Burton’s conference Rookie-of-the-Year season.
The Notre Dame sophomore point guard on Tuesday was selected to the Preseason All-ACC men's basketball first team, and is the only Irish player represented in the ACC’s preseason honors.
As a team, the Irish were picked to finish 10th in the expanded 18-team conference race. Notre Dame finished in a tie for 12th with Georgia Tech last season in the 15-team configuration. The Irish went 13-20 overall and 7-13 in league play in Micah Shrewberry’s first season as head coach.
Duke, ranked seventh in the preseason AP poll — also released Tuesday, is the preseason favorite to win the ACC. North Carolina, at No. 9, was the only other team that cracked the AP preseason Top 25.
Wake Forest, Miami, Clemson and Louisville all received votes in that poll.
Burton’s 17.5 point per game is the third-highest returning scoring average in the ACC, behind North Carolina’s RJ Davis (21.2), the ACC Preseason Player of the Year, and Wake Forest’s Hunter Sallis (18.0 ppg).
Besides being named Rookie of the year last season, Burton was third-team All-ACC in 2023-24 as well. Among his statistical milestones was setting the ND freshman record for points in a season with 577.
Notre Dame plays a charity exhibition game at Purdue Fort Wayne on Oct. 30 before officially opening the season Nov. 6 at home against Stonehill.
2024 ACC Preseason Poll
School, Points
1. Duke (42), 956
2. North Carolina (11), 924
3. Wake Forest (1), 800
4. Clemson, 765
5. Virginia, 743
6. Miami, 659
7. Pitt, 636
8. NC State, 550
9. Louisville, 518
10. Notre Dame, 462
11. Syracuse, 454
12. Georgia Tech, 433
13. SMU, 344
14. Virginia Tech, 252
15. Florida State, 251
16. California, 206
17. Stanford, 165
18. Boston College, 116
First-place votes in parentheses; 54 total voters
Preseason ACC Player of the Year
RJ Davis, North Carolina, 40 votes
Cooper Flagg, Duke, 10
Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest, 3
Maxime Raynaud, Stanford, 1
Preseason ACC Rookie of the Year
Cooper Flagg, Duke, 53 votes
Jeremiah Wilkinson, California, 1
Preseason All-ACC Team
First Team
RJ Davis*, North Carolina, 54
Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest, 52
Cooper Flagg, Duke, 52
Markus Burton, Notre Dame, 41
Nijel Pack, Miami, 37
Second Team
Ian Schieffelin, Clemson, 36
Chase Hunter, Clemson, 31
Jamir Watkins, Florida State, 26
Baye Ndongo, Georgia Tech, 21
Ishmael Leggett, Pitt, 20
*denotes unanimous selection
