The ACC media is anticipating a notable encore to Markus Burton’s conference Rookie-of-the-Year season.



The Notre Dame sophomore point guard on Tuesday was selected to the Preseason All-ACC men's basketball first team, and is the only Irish player represented in the ACC’s preseason honors.



As a team, the Irish were picked to finish 10th in the expanded 18-team conference race. Notre Dame finished in a tie for 12th with Georgia Tech last season in the 15-team configuration. The Irish went 13-20 overall and 7-13 in league play in Micah Shrewberry’s first season as head coach.

Duke, ranked seventh in the preseason AP poll — also released Tuesday, is the preseason favorite to win the ACC. North Carolina, at No. 9, was the only other team that cracked the AP preseason Top 25.



Wake Forest, Miami, Clemson and Louisville all received votes in that poll.



Burton’s 17.5 point per game is the third-highest returning scoring average in the ACC, behind North Carolina’s RJ Davis (21.2), the ACC Preseason Player of the Year, and Wake Forest’s Hunter Sallis (18.0 ppg).



Besides being named Rookie of the year last season, Burton was third-team All-ACC in 2023-24 as well. Among his statistical milestones was setting the ND freshman record for points in a season with 577.



Notre Dame plays a charity exhibition game at Purdue Fort Wayne on Oct. 30 before officially opening the season Nov. 6 at home against Stonehill.



2024 ACC Preseason Poll

School, Points

1. Duke (42), 956

2. North Carolina (11), 924

3. Wake Forest (1), 800

4. Clemson, 765

5. Virginia, 743

6. Miami, 659

7. Pitt, 636

8. NC State, 550

9. Louisville, 518

10. Notre Dame, 462

11. Syracuse, 454

12. Georgia Tech, 433

13. SMU, 344

14. Virginia Tech, 252

15. Florida State, 251

16. California, 206

17. Stanford, 165

18. Boston College, 116



First-place votes in parentheses; 54 total voters



Preseason ACC Player of the Year

RJ Davis, North Carolina, 40 votes

Cooper Flagg, Duke, 10

Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest, 3

Maxime Raynaud, Stanford, 1



Preseason ACC Rookie of the Year

Cooper Flagg, Duke, 53 votes

Jeremiah Wilkinson, California, 1



Preseason All-ACC Team

First Team

RJ Davis*, North Carolina, 54

Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest, 52

Cooper Flagg, Duke, 52

Markus Burton, Notre Dame, 41

Nijel Pack, Miami, 37



Second Team

Ian Schieffelin, Clemson, 36

Chase Hunter, Clemson, 31

Jamir Watkins, Florida State, 26

Baye Ndongo, Georgia Tech, 21

Ishmael Leggett, Pitt, 20



*denotes unanimous selection