Notre Dame men's basketball's 2024-25 regular season schedule is complete. The ACC released its conference schedule tonight.



The Irish will play Syracuse, Boston College and Georgia Tech both at home and on the road. They'll play the other 14 ACC teams just once.



The top 15 teams in the league standings will play in the ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C. on March 11-15.



Saturday, Dec. 7 – vs. Syracuse | 12 p.m. EST (CW)



Tuesday, Dec. 31 – @ Georgia Tech | 2:30 p.m. EST (ACCN)



Saturday, Jan. 4 – vs. North Carolina | 12 p.m. EST (CBS)



Wednesday, Jan. 8 – @ NC State | 7 p.m. EST (ESPN2/U)



Saturday, Jan. 11 – @ Duke | 12 p.m. EST (ESPN)



Monday, Jan. 13 – vs. Boston College | 7 p.m. EST (ACCN)



Saturday, Jan. 18 – @ Syracuse | 4 p.m. EST (ACCN)



Saturday, Jan. 25 – @ Virginia | TBA (ESPN/2/U)



Tuesday, Jan. 28 – vs. Georgia Tech | 9 p.m. EST (ACCN)



Saturday, Feb. 1 – @ Miami | 8 p.m. EST (ESPN2)



Tuesday, Feb. 4 – @ Florida St | 7 p.m. EST (ACCN)



Saturday, Feb. 8 – vs. Virginia Tech | 1 p.m. EST (CW)



Wednesday, Feb. 12 – @ Boston College | 9 p.m. EST (ESPN2/U)



Sunday, Feb. 16 – vs. Louisville | 8 p.m. EST (ACCN)



Wednesday, Feb. 19 – vs. SMU | 7 p.m. EST (ACCN)



Saturday, Feb. 22 – vs. Pitt | 2:15 p.m. EST (CW)



Wednesday, Feb. 26 – @ Clemson | 7 p.m. EST (ACCN)



Saturday, March 1 – @ Wake Forest | 5:30 p.m. EST (CW)



Wednesday, March 5 – vs. Stanford | 9 p.m. EST (ESPN2/U)



Saturday, March 8 – vs. Cal | TBA (ESPNU)