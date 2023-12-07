ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Latest update to The Heat Index (12/6): Anything left for Notre Dame in 2024 class?

This was long overdue, but I finally updated The Heat Index tonight to reflect the following ...

Nebraska TE commit Carter Nelson being downgraded to "Mild" with him sticking with his pledge to the Cornhuskers.


Georgia DT commit Nnamdi Ogboko being downgraded to "Mild" with him sticking with his pledge to the Bulldogs.


Penn State CB Jon Mitchell being added as "Medium" with the Irish making a push after receiving a transfer portal commitment from his older brother Kris Mitchell.


To sum it up: It's been awhile since there's been any traction for Notre Dame with its late flip targets. From what I'm told, there's not much expected to happen in terms of making additions in these last two weeks before the early signing period, which opens for three days starting Dec. 20.

Our Penn State site has reported the Irish are making a push for Jon Mitchell, but that he's unlikely to flip. So maybe that's why I'm hearing there's nothing expected to happen. But it's at least worth monitoring.

Notre Dame's most interested in keeping its class together and everything is shaping up to stay that way.
 
