HKY: Notre Dame will play Penn State at Wrigley Field in January

All tickets for this event will be sold through Wrigley Field. A variety of presales will be available to priority access groups at 10 a.m. CST on the following dates: August 27 - 2024 Hockey Season Ticket Members August 28 - All other 2024-25 Notre Dame Athletics Season Ticket Members, including premium groups August 29 - Notre Dame Football ticket lottery participants, and priority access subscribers

Instructions on how to access the presale will be distributed to eligible fans via email.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 30, at 10 a.m.

CT and are available at Cubs.com/BigTenHockey.

- The Big Ten Conference and Chicago Cubs announced the schedule for the 2025 Frozen Confines: Big Ten Hockey Series in a joint statement Thursday, August 15. The University of Notre Dame hockey team will compete against Penn State on Friday, January 3, 2025, as part of a four-game event between Big Ten programs.The trip to Wrigley Field in 2025 marks the fourth outdoor game appearance for the program in the modern era having previously played at Soldier Field, Fenway Park and Notre Dame Stadium. The Irish most recently played an outdoor game during the 2018-19 season when they hosted Michigan inside Notre Dame Stadium.The full Big Ten slate will be announced at a later date.Thumbnail photo credit: John Mersits/South Bend Tribune/USA Today NetworkPictured: Grant Silianoff