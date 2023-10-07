ADVERTISEMENT

Football ***GAME THREAD: Louisville 33, Notre Dame 20 | Final***

You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Tyler James

Football ***Game Thread: Notre Dame 40, Oregon State 8 in Sun Bowl (Final)***

Replies
278
Views
4K
The Insider Lounge
samarrand
samarrand
Tyler James

Football ***Game Thread: Notre Dame 56, Stanford 23 (Final)***

Replies
247
Views
4K
The Insider Lounge
BGI User 756
B
Tyler James

Football ***Game Thread: Notre Dame 45, Wake Forest 7 (Final)***

Replies
137
Views
2K
The Insider Lounge
Bob Rodes
Bob Rodes
Tyler James

Football ***GAME THREAD: Clemson 31, Notre Dame 23 | Final ***

Replies
450
Views
6K
The Insider Lounge
NDGoIrish
N
Tyler James
  • Locked

Football ***GAME THREAD: Notre Dame 58, Pitt 7 | Final ***

Replies
245
Views
4K
The Insider Lounge
HotCarNut
HotCarNut
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today