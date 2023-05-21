Four-star DE Loghan Thomas visited Notre Dame this weekend, and I just got off the phone with him.Thomas spent multiple days on campus in March and did the same this weekend. He said he had a great time on campus. He spent time learning more about the connections and network that Notre Dame creates for its student-athletes."The people" are what have really captured Thomas' interest in Notre Dame.The Irish are recruiting him as a vyper end, which is intriguing to him.On his relationship with defensive line coach Al Washington: "It's great. I talk to him at least three times a week. We hop on the phone. It really feels like family up there."Thomas is scheduled to make an official visit to Notre Dame on June 9-11. He doesn't have any other visits scheduled currently. When I asked if there were any schools he wanted to visit that he hasn't scheduled yet, he said no.Thomas would like to make a commitment decision by the start of the senior season.The Irish are in a great spot with Thomas, and I'm going to put in a FutureCast prediction for Notre Dame to eventually land his commitment.