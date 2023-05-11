ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Confirming the schedule for June official visitors

Tyler James

Tyler James

I've posted how many times?
Staff
Dec 31, 2021
14,726
24,823
113
I'll use this thread to update June official visitors that I'm adding to the running visitors list thread.

Tonight I've confirmed ...

2024 safety target Paul Mencke Jr. for June 2-4.


Mencke also has official visits planned for Duke (16-18), Washington (20-23) and Stanford (23-25).

2024 safety target Davis Andrews for June 6-8.


Andrews also has official visits planned for UCLA (May 26-28) and Utah (June 9-11)
 
  • Like
Reactions: drewbrennan77, GCND and irishsportsfan
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Tyler James

Recruiting Trail Tracks: Notre Dame's off the road for rest of spring contact period

Replies
0
Views
78
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Recruiting Confirming midweek visitors for Notre Dame

Replies
1
Views
298
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Recruiting Four-star safety target schedules Notre Dame official visit

Replies
1
Views
301
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Recruiting Four-star DE Damien Shanklin's visit schedule

Replies
13
Views
632
The Insider Lounge
HotCarNut
HotCarNut
Charleston Bowles

Recruiting Update: 2025 safety target JaDon Blair sets commitment date

Replies
1
Views
615
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today