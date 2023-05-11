Tyler James
I'll use this thread to update June official visitors that I'm adding to the running visitors list thread.
Tonight I've confirmed ...
2024 safety target Paul Mencke Jr. for June 2-4.
Mencke also has official visits planned for Duke (16-18), Washington (20-23) and Stanford (23-25).
2024 safety target Davis Andrews for June 6-8.
Andrews also has official visits planned for UCLA (May 26-28) and Utah (June 9-11)
