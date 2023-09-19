Tyler James
@Charleston Bowles has been hard at work reaching out to recruits for weeks now to see if they're planning to visit for Saturday's Ohio State game. As always, updates are listed in our "Running visitors list" thread, but I wanted to highlight the targets and commits we've been in communication with. We still have some more to track down too.
Big week!
2024 S target Davis Andrews
2024 DT target Nnamdi Ogboko (Georgia commit)
2025 RB target Daniel Anderson
2025 OT target Matty Augustine
2025 WR target Jerome Bettis Jr.
2025 S target JaDon Blair
2025 DE target Christopher Burgess Jr.
2025 OL target Rowan Byrne
2025 S target Jayce Cora
2025 LB target Dominik Hulak
2025 LB target Christian Jones
2025 LB target Marco Jones
2025 S target Ethan Long
2025 DE target CJ May
2025 WR target Cooper Perry
2025 OT target Michael Roeske
2025 LB target Anthony Sacca
2025 OT target Owen Strebig
2025 CB target Devin Williams
2025 CB target Mark Zackery
2026 QB target Noah Grubbs
2024 S commit Taebron Bennie-Powell (OV)
2024 QB commit CJ Carr
2024 WR commit Micah Gilbert
2024 CB commit Karson Hobbs
2024 LB commit Bodie Kahoun
2024 S commit Brauntae Johnson
2024 OL commit Peter Jones
2024 CB commit Leonard Moore
2024 OL commit Styles Prescod
2024 LB commit Teddy Rezac
2024 WR commit Logan Saldate
2024 DT commit Sean Sevillano Jr
2024 S commit Kennedy Urlacher
2024 LB commit Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa
2024 RB commit Aneyas Williams
2024 WR commit Cam Williams
2024 DE commit Bryce Young
2025 DT commit Davion Dixon
2025 QB commit Deuce Knight
2025 RB commit Justin Thurman
