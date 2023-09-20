Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden met with the media after Tuesday's Irish football practice. Here's everything he had to say. Answers are largely verbatim. Questions are sometimes edited for brevity and/or clarity.



How's Gabe Rubio looking in practice this week?



“We're trying to manage his workload. So, like this was really his first day back. He looked fine, but not, not the workload of some of the other guys. We’ve got to bring him along. He is a competitor. He's tough and, hopefully, he doesn't have any setbacks here this week, But really good start today.”



I would imagine — not just with their play, but their communication — that having JD Bertrand and DJ Brown back changes a lot of things, in being so instrumental to what you're doing?



“Very calming. Obviously, it's going to be a juiced-up atmosphere. It's really important that we just stay in the moment and keep it small, keep our communication small. Do a great job of articulating it to each other. Be demonstrative if we're changing a call, and that's where those guys come in. They are really, really intelligent, can think on their feet, can solve problems. So, it's a blessing that they're back.”



Did your career ever crisscross with Marvin Harrison Sr., maybe when he was at Syracuse?



“I can't remember, to be honest. Syracuse had a lot of good receivers during the time I was at BC. But [Harrison Sr.] is just a world-class talent. And his son is the same. The son has made a name for himself. He's done a phenomenal job.”



What makes that group — Harrison, Emeka Egbuka, Julian Fleming — so difficult?



“They're all talented. The length, the catch radius, the ability to adjust to the ball in flight. Competitive nature of them. Lateral quickness at the top. There's a lot of elements there that make them really good. And each has his own individual strengths. In terms of Marvin, you're dealing with speed, length, catch radius, the ability to win a one-on-one. So, those are all challenging on game day.”



It's not like you can just focus on Harrison. Fleming's a very good player. Cade Stover’s a very productive at tight end?



“That’s a really, really potent offense. You saw the numbers last year. You've seen the numbers again now, this year. So, it is who they are. We’ve got to find a way to limit their explosive plays. That's always a challenge when you're playing a team like this.”



How would you size up the battle up front?



“First of all, we're really confident in our guys. We can't have anybody being selfish. You're [not] jumping back door. You know, jumping out of a gap, front side. We can't do that. We’ve got to play collectively. We’ve got to tackle well. They're big, strong backs. The O-line is really big. They have gap schemes. They have pin and pull, and they're really great at zone. So, those are all challenges for us on game day.”



This was your first game here last year. How much better of a feel do you have for this year's defense?



“I think we have a good idea of who needs to do what, what roles need to be executed and what we're playing versus 11 personnel, what we're going to play versus 12. We have a new look in a lot of different areas. We're not built the same as we were. Game 1? I don't even think we were the same game 8, game 9 as we were in game 1 a year ago. So, the things that we needed we evolved to during the year, and many of them have been built upon in the offseason. So, I think we're in a better position in terms of who we are and what we need to do.”



What does Thomas Harper add to this team?



“Moxie, you know, like, I don't know how to describe it. It's one of those things, either you have it or you don't. He's got moxie. He can figure things out. He’s a competitor. They put a big blocker on the perimeter, he slips in and makes the tackle last week on a bubble flare screen. Some guys just get engaged and get locked down, and the ball circles the defense. He just figures it out, and without being disruptive to what we need to get done as a unit. And I think that's really, really unique. Some of it is natural, obviously, but a lot of it comes with experience over time. He knows when to take a chance and when not to.”



Did Rubio practice today?



“Yeah, he did. We’ve managed his workload. So, we'll see where that goes. We just don't want any setbacks with any of those guys. And they obviously will make us stronger if we can get all three of those guys to the game.”



We talked to coach Freeman about Jason Onye and the conversations he’s had about trying to get him more snaps ...



“He's earning more snaps. That's the biggest thing. How do you earn reps? You earn reps by mastering your current role. So, whatever reps we gave him, did he execute the defense? When the play availed itself, did he make the play? He did, and he's been doing that. He's been getting better, and he could have been a guy that pouted about rep counts a couple of weeks ago, but he didn’t. He just kept getting better, and I thought he played his best game [against Central Michigan]. I thought he had his best week of practice last week. So, he's a great looking young man. He holds 285, 290 pounds. He's long, and he shed blocks. So, I'm really excited about him.”



You say he has a knack for getting off blocks?



“He can get off blocks. That's the thing about reach. Like everybody says, ‘Why is reach at the combine such a big deal? Why is it such a big deal?’ Because that's the guy you're going against — Joe Alt. You know what I mean? So, he can get off [blocks], though.”



What kind of week is Javontae Jean-Baptiste having so far?



“First of all, he's been a blessing for us. Everything that we've asked him to do, he's done. And we've asked him to do a lot of tough things. In addition to playing some 9-technique, we’ve asked him to go and play some 6-technique, and he's done that. We've asked him to change some techniques in terms of taking on blocks, and he's done that. He's pursuing to the ball really well. Everything we've asked him to do, he's done, and I think we're benefiting from it and I think his individual performance is benefiting from it.



“He's getting five tackles a week or whatever. He's impacting the game. He's hustling to the ball., and I couldn't be more happy for him. But he's just doing his thing. He's not worried about anything right now. He's just trying to get better today.”



When you have a player like JD Bertrand, and then you play a game without JD Betrand, just how difficult and different is that?



“It's challenging, because we didn't have a lot of time. But if you're going to lose JD, you want to replace him with a [Jack] Kiser. But again, it was challenging for Jack, playing a little bit more outside and — all a sudden — now he's inside running the show. Jack did a great job. I thought Marist [Liufau] stepped up too. I thought those guys really stepped up and got us a line for the most part and whatever, but I'm glad we have full strength this week.”



