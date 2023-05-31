Tyler James
I've posted how many times?
Staff
-
- Dec 31, 2021
-
- 14,840
-
- 24,951
-
- 113
UPDATE: Deuce Knight is currently visiting Alabama rather than Notre Dame as he previously planned. Alabama offered Knight earlier this week.
----
From May 31:
I exchanged some messages earlier today with arguably Notre Dame's most important 2025 quarterback target at the moment: Deuce Knight.
He told me that he plans to make an unofficial visit to Notre Dame on June 10 in addition to trips to Tennessee (June 2-3) and LSU (June 7).
Right now the Vols appears to be the biggest competition for the Irish in Knight's recruitment, so it's good for Notre Dame that he will make his way back to South Bend after another visit to Knoxville.
Knight has visited Tennessee three times previously. He visited Notre Dame on April 1 after receiving an offer from the Irish in March.
Here's the story I wrote on Knight following his first ND visit:
----
From May 31:
I exchanged some messages earlier today with arguably Notre Dame's most important 2025 quarterback target at the moment: Deuce Knight.
He told me that he plans to make an unofficial visit to Notre Dame on June 10 in addition to trips to Tennessee (June 2-3) and LSU (June 7).
Right now the Vols appears to be the biggest competition for the Irish in Knight's recruitment, so it's good for Notre Dame that he will make his way back to South Bend after another visit to Knoxville.
Knight has visited Tennessee three times previously. He visited Notre Dame on April 1 after receiving an offer from the Irish in March.
Here's the story I wrote on Knight following his first ND visit:
InsideNDSports - Four-star QB Deuce Knight experiences a first on Notre Dame visit
The 2025 recruit plans to be a repeat visitor of the Irish.
notredame.rivals.com
Last edited: