ADVERTISEMENT

Football Place Your Bets voting: Regular season predictions

Tyler James

Tyler James

All Star
Staff
Dec 31, 2021
15,613
25,907
113
Place Your Bets is back for the 2024 season, and we’re starting a week early with a special preseason predictions edition.

As I detailed in another thread, subscribers can compete individually for a chance to win free subscription months to Inside ND Sports. The top subscriber will get a year's subscription for free. The second-place subscriber will get six free months.

Instructions to participate are included in the thread linked above and in the Google Form linked below.

The first Place Your Bets this season allows you to make predictions for how Notre Dame football’s regular season will play out. We have 10 prop bets for the regular season, which will allow us to have the results in hand ahead of whatever bowl game/playoff game ends ND’s season. That way we have a clear race at the end in the postseason.

Here’s our first set of prop bets for Place Your Bets 2024:

• Over/Under 27.5 passing touchdowns for QB Riley Leonard in the regular season

• Over/Under 1,149.5 yards of total offense for Jeremiyah Love in the regular season

• Who will lead Notre Dame in receptions during the regular season?

• Over/Under 650.5 rushing yards for Jadarian Price during the regular season

• Over/Under 1.5 starting left tackles for Notre Dame during the regular season

• Who will lead Notre Dame in tackles during the regular season?

• Over/Under 3.5 sacks for NT Howard Cross III during the regular season

• Over/Under 5.5 interceptions for S Xavier Watts during the regular season

• Will Notre Dame return a kickoff for a touchdown during the regular season?

• Over/Under 3.5 missed field goals by Mitch Jeter during the regular season

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
  • Like
Reactions: tvolz8
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Tyler James

Football ***Place Your Bets is back with preseason predictions: Compete for a free year-long subscription***

Replies
2
Views
134
The Insider Lounge
jeffrnr
jeffrnr
Eric Hansen

Football Precocious predictions for Notre Dame's 2024 season — and beyond

Replies
8
Views
499
The Insider Lounge
2581
2581
Tyler James

Football Podcast: Aaron Horvath on the vision for "Here Come the Irish" docuseries

Replies
1
Views
164
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Football Notre Dame starting left tackle Charles Jagusah expected to miss 2024 season

Replies
35
Views
1K
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
N

I asked ChatGPT to simulate the Notre Dame schedule

Replies
3
Views
179
Under the Dome
NDinNJ
N
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back