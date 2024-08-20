Tyler James
Place Your Bets is back for the 2024 season, and we’re starting a week early with a special preseason predictions edition.
As I detailed in another thread, subscribers can compete individually for a chance to win free subscription months to Inside ND Sports. The top subscriber will get a year's subscription for free. The second-place subscriber will get six free months.
Instructions to participate are included in the thread linked above and in the Google Form linked below.
The first Place Your Bets this season allows you to make predictions for how Notre Dame football’s regular season will play out. We have 10 prop bets for the regular season, which will allow us to have the results in hand ahead of whatever bowl game/playoff game ends ND’s season. That way we have a clear race at the end in the postseason.
Here’s our first set of prop bets for Place Your Bets 2024:
• Over/Under 27.5 passing touchdowns for QB Riley Leonard in the regular season
• Over/Under 1,149.5 yards of total offense for Jeremiyah Love in the regular season
• Who will lead Notre Dame in receptions during the regular season?
• Over/Under 650.5 rushing yards for Jadarian Price during the regular season
• Over/Under 1.5 starting left tackles for Notre Dame during the regular season
• Who will lead Notre Dame in tackles during the regular season?
• Over/Under 3.5 sacks for NT Howard Cross III during the regular season
• Over/Under 5.5 interceptions for S Xavier Watts during the regular season
• Will Notre Dame return a kickoff for a touchdown during the regular season?
• Over/Under 3.5 missed field goals by Mitch Jeter during the regular season
