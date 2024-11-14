ADVERTISEMENT

Football Place Your Bets voting: Notre Dame vs. Virginia

Tyler James

Tyler James

Dec 31, 2021
It's time for Game 10 of Place Your Bets for the 2024 season. We're making prop bets for No. 8 Notre Dame's home game against Virginia.

ICYMI: Subscribers can compete individually in Place Your Bets for a chance to win free subscription months to Inside ND Sports. The top subscriber will get a year's subscription for free. The second-place subscriber will get six free months.

Instructions are included in the thread linked here and in the Google Form linked below.

@Eric Hansen and I share our weekly picks the Friday before every game this season. I will share the results next week in this thread and we’ll have an updated standings thread throughout the season.

Here are the Game 10 prop bets for Notre Dame-Virginia. Voting is open now and closes at kickoff on Saturday (3:30 p.m. EST on NBC).

• Will any Notre Dame player have more tackles than LB Jack Kiser?
• Over/Under 3.5 catches for Notre Dame WR Jaden Greathouse
• Higher number for Riley Leonard: rushing touchdowns or passing touchdowns
• Over/Under 3.5 catches for Virginia WR Chris Tyree
• Will Notre Dame DT Rylie Mills have at least one sack?

Follow the link below to vote:

forms.gle

Place Your Bets: Virginia game

Inside ND Sports is back with another year of Place Your Bets for Notre Dame's 2024 football season. Once again, we have prizes associated with our season-long competition. The first-place finisher will receive a free year's subscription to InsideNDSports.com. Second-place will receive a free...
forms.gle forms.gle

*Don’t forget to include the email associated with your subscription/username*

Good luck!
 
