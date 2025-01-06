ADVERTISEMENT

Football Place Your Bets voting: Notre Dame vs. Penn State

It's time for Game 15 of Place Your Bets for the 2024 season. We're making prop bets for Notre Dame's College Football Playoff semifinal matchup with Penn State in the Orange Bowl.

ICYMI: Subscribers can compete individually in Place Your Bets for a chance to win free subscription months to Inside ND Sports. The top subscriber will get a year's subscription for free. The second-place subscriber will get six free months.

Instructions are included in the thread linked here and in the Google Form linked below.

@Eric Hansen and I share our weekly picks the day before every game this season. I will share the results next week in this thread and we’ll have an updated standings thread throughout the season.

Here are the Game 15 prop bets for Notre Dame-Penn State. Voting is open now and closes at kickoff on Thursday (7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN).

• More rushing yards: Notre Dame or Penn State?
• Over/Under 50.5 rushing yards for Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard
• Will Penn State TE Tyler Warren catch a touchdown pass?
• Over/Under 185.5 passing yards for Penn State QB Drew Allar
• More sacks: Notre Dame or Penn State?

