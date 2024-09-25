Tyler James
All Star
Staff
-
- Dec 31, 2021
-
- 16,544
-
- 26,808
-
- 113
It's time for Game 5 of Place Your Bets for the 2024 season. We're making prop bets for No. 16 Notre Dame's home game against No. 15 Louisville on Saturday.
ICYMI: Subscribers can compete individually in Place Your Bets for a chance to win free subscription months to Inside ND Sports. The top subscriber will get a year's subscription for free. The second-place subscriber will get six free months.
Instructions are included in the thread linked here and in the Google Form linked below.
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
ICYMI: Subscribers can compete individually in Place Your Bets for a chance to win free subscription months to Inside ND Sports. The top subscriber will get a year's subscription for free. The second-place subscriber will get six free months.
Instructions are included in the thread linked here and in the Google Form linked below.
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.