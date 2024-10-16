Tyler James
It's time for Game 7 of Place Your Bets for the 2024 season. We're making prop bets for No. 12 Notre Dame's road game against Georgia Tech on Saturday.
ICYMI: Subscribers can compete individually in Place Your Bets for a chance to win free subscription months to Inside ND Sports. The top subscriber will get a year's subscription for free. The second-place subscriber will get six free months.
Instructions are included in the thread linked here and in the Google Form linked below.
@Eric Hansen and I share our weekly picks the Friday before every game this season. I will share the results next week in this thread and we’ll have an updated standings thread throughout the season.
Here are the Game 7 prop bets for Notre Dame-Georgia Tech. Voting is open now and closes at kickoff on Saturday (3:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN).
• Over/Under 140.5 rushing yards for Georgia Tech
• Will Notre Dame intercept a pass?
• Over/Under 11.5 carries for ND RB Jeremiyah Love
• Which team will convert more fourth downs?
• Will Notre Dame attempt a field goal?
