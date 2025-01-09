ADVERTISEMENT

Football ***GAME THREAD: Notre Dame vs. Penn State in Orange Bowl CFP semis (7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN)***

We're about two hours from kickoff of the Orange Bowl semifinal for the College Football Playoff, and I'm seated in the Hard Rock Stadium press box, so let's get the game thread rolling for Notre Dame-Penn State.

We will use this game thread as the primary home for game commentary from now until after the game. We have some rules we'll ask you to follow, which will be included below.

If you're not following the rules and do not respond well to reminders, we'll remove you're posting privileges for the rest of the day. We have too much to do today to argue about it during the game. This doesn't happen often as we're pretty lenient in the game thread, but please keep that in mind.

@HotCarNut has disciplinary powers as a moderator. You can argue with him about the game, but do not argue with him about the rules.

USATSI_25152165_168399283_lowres.jpg
Photo credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
 
