ADVERTISEMENT

Football Where Notre Dame's undrafted players are heading following the end of the 2025 NFL Draft

Eric Hansen

Eric Hansen

I've posted how many times?
Staff
Dec 31, 2021
6,831
11,058
113
We'll throw updates in this thread when there are reports on where Notre Dame's undrafted free agents will be signing or heading for tryouts.

ROOKIE FREE AGENT SIGNINGS
Howard Cross III, NG, Cincinnati Bengals ... reuniting with former Irish defensive coordinator Al Golden
Jordan Clark, DB, New York Jets
Beaux Collins, WR, New York Giants

Among former ND players who finished their careers elsewhere, NC State center Zeke Correll signed as a rookie free agent with the Minnesota Vikings.

ROOKE MINICAMP INVITES
Mitch Jeter, K, Minnesota Vikings
RJ Oben, DE, Kansas City Chiefs
Devyn Ford, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
Max Hurleman, S, Pittsburgh Steelers

Subscribers can read the individual reports and more-detailed stories below:
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: CVNDFAN, JMDIrish, GCND and 3 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Tyler James

Football Where Dane Brugler ranks Notre Dame's 2025 NFL Draft prospects in The Beast

Replies
5
Views
642
The Insider Lounge
NWI_Irish96
NWI_Irish96
Tyler James

Football Where Notre Dame's undrafted players are heading

Replies
16
Views
4K
The Insider Lounge
Bob Rodes
Bob Rodes
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back