We'll throw updates in this thread when there are reports on where Notre Dame's undrafted free agents will be signing or heading for tryouts.
ROOKIE FREE AGENT SIGNINGS
Howard Cross III, NG, Cincinnati Bengals ... reuniting with former Irish defensive coordinator Al Golden
Jordan Clark, DB, New York Jets
Beaux Collins, WR, New York Giants
Among former ND players who finished their careers elsewhere, NC State center Zeke Correll signed as a rookie free agent with the Minnesota Vikings.
ROOKE MINICAMP INVITES
Mitch Jeter, K, Minnesota Vikings
RJ Oben, DE, Kansas City Chiefs
Devyn Ford, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
Max Hurleman, S, Pittsburgh Steelers
