We'll throw updates in this thread when there are reports on where Notre Dame's undrafted free agents will be signing or heading for tryouts.



ROOKIE FREE AGENT SIGNINGS

Howard Cross III, NG, Cincinnati Bengals ... reuniting with former Irish defensive coordinator Al Golden

Jordan Clark, DB, New York Jets

Beaux Collins, WR, New York Giants



Among former ND players who finished their careers elsewhere, NC State center Zeke Correll signed as a rookie free agent with the Minnesota Vikings.



ROOKE MINICAMP INVITES

Mitch Jeter, K, Minnesota Vikings

RJ Oben, DE, Kansas City Chiefs

Devyn Ford, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

Max Hurleman, S, Pittsburgh Steelers



