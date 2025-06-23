We're joining Blue & Gold Illustrated on July 1!***

Tyler James
All Star
Staff
-
Dec 31, 2021
-
- 22,659
-
- 34,698
-
- 113
On July 1, @Eric Hansen and I will be joining the staff at Blue & Gold Illustrated as part of the new era for On3 and Rivals. That's when Blue & Gold Illustrated, which has been with On3 since January 2022, will become the home for all Notre Dame coverage from On3 and Rivals.
We believe this is not only the best decision for ourselves personally but for our subscribers as well. We will be joining a robust staff of hard workers at Blue & Gold Illustrated, who we’ve gotten to know over the years as colleagues on the beat. This will only strengthen the amount and the depth of coverage of Notre Dame football, Notre Dame men’s and women’s basketball, the recruiting within those programs and other Irish sports that you’ll receive from us.
We’re tremendously grateful for all the Notre Dame fans who have supported our work at the South Bend Tribune and Inside ND Sports, and we’re looking forward to continuing to deliver the high-quality content you’ve come to expect from us. It’s been a blast to create something new with Inside ND Sports and continue to do the jobs we love so much.
Just like it’s a really exciting time to be a fan of Notre Dame football, we believe this is a really exciting time to make an even greater impact with our coverage. Blue & Gold Illustrated has a decorated legacy in this market, and it’s going to be fun to become part of that.
We have a lot to sort out with the Blue & Gold staff on how to best integrate all of our strengths to provide the best coverage for you, but that will continue to be our focus. We want you to get the most out of your subscription, whether it’s spending time in the message board community, reading recruiting scoops or delving into an analysis piece.
What do you need to do now? Nothing. We’ll provide more details as we get closer to the transition. But everything you need until then will still be in the places you expect it. We just couldn’t wait any longer to share this news with you and want to be as transparent as we possibly can be.
I’ll share in the thread below some of the information that’s been disseminated about what to expect when the Rivals/On3 sites merge.
