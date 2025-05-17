ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball WBB: Notre Dame's Sonia Citron helps Mystics rally for win in WNBA debut

Eric Hansen

Eric Hansen

Sonia Citron looked every bit of a high-first-round draft pick in her regular-season WNBA debut on Friday night.

The former Notre Dame standout and No. 3 pick overall in the April draft scored 15 of her 19 points in the second half as the Washington Mystics rallied from 12 points down to beat the visiting Atlanta Dream, 94-90 in the season opener for both teams.

Those were two of the six teams playing in their season openers on Friday. Six more of the WNBA’s 13 teams debut on Saturday, including fellow rookie from Notre Dame Maddy Westbeld and the Chicago Sky visiting the Indiana Fever in Indianapolis at 3 p.m. EDT.

Citron was 6-for-7 from the field against Atlanta, making both of her 3-point attempts. The 6-foot-1 guard was 5-for-6 from the free-throw line, including two in the closing seconds to ice the win for Washington.

She also had two rebounds, two assists and just one turnover in 24 minutes of court time.

Citron is one of 12 former Irish players on opening-day WNBA rosters, the second-most of any school to UConn’s 15. She picks up her degree in Business Administration this weekend.

 
