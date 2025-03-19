In the coming days and weeks, Notre Dame sophomore guard Hannah Hidalgo is looking to add to the Irish women’s basketball program’s rich history with a Final Four run in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.



On Wednesday, she made some history of her own.



The 5-foot-6 Merchantville. N.J., product was named first-team All-America by the Associated Press, thus becoming only the fourth player in NCAA history to be named to the AP women’s hoops first team as both a freshman and a sophomore.



Current USC sophomore and fellow 2025 first-teamer JuJu Watkins also joins that elite company along with former UConn star Maya Moore and former Oklahoma standout Courtney Paris.



Hidalgo was also named to the USBWA first team on Wednesday. Joining Hidalgo on the AP first team, besides Watkins, are UCoon senior Paige Bueckers, UCLA junior Lauren Betts and Texas sophomore Madison Booker.

Notre Dame senior guard Olivia Miles was named to the second team by both AP and the USBWA. Irish senior guard/wing Sonia Citron earned honorable mention from the AP.



The eighth-ranked Irish (26-5) began their 30th NCAA Tournament run on Friday at home in Purcell Pavilion as a No. 3 seed and will face 14 seed Stephen F. Austin (29-5) at 2 p.m. EDT on ESPN.



AP ALL-AMERICA TEAM

The Associated Press 2024-25 All-America women’s basketball team with statistics through regular-season and conference tournaments:

FIRST TEAM

JuJu Watkins, USC, Sophomore: 24.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists (31 first place votes, 155 points*)

Paige Bueckers, UConn, Senior: 19.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists (31, 155*)

Lauren Betts, UCLA, Junior: 19.6 points, 9.7 rebounds, 63.4 Field Goal% (31, 155*)

Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame, Sophomore: 24.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists (29, 151)

Madison Booker, Texas, Sophomore: 16.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists (14, 121)

(*-unanimous selection



SECOND TEAM

Aneesah Morrow, LSU, Senior: 18.5 points, 13.6 rebounds, 49.5 field goal% (14, 119)

Ta’Niya Latson, Florida State, Junior: 24.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists (1, 84)

Olivia Miles, Notre Dame, Senior: 16.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.8 assists (1, 69)

Sarah Strong, UConn, Freshman:16.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 57.5 FG% (1, 63)

Georgia Amoore, Kentucky, Senior: 19.1 points, 2.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists (0, 47)



THIRD TEAM

Hailey Van Lith, TCU, Senior: 17.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.3 assists (0, 40)

Kiki Iriafen, USC, Senior: 18.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 49.9 field goal% (1, 38)

Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt, Freshman: 23.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists (0, 34)

Flau’Jae Johnson, LSU, Junior: 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 46.5 field goal% (0, 25)

Audi Crooks, Iowa State, Sophomore: 23.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 60.2 field goal% (0, 24)



Honorable Mention (alphabetical order):

Sonia Citron, Notre Dame; Katie Dinnebier, Drake; Joyce Edwards, South Carolina; Yvonne Ejim, Gonzaga; MiLaysia Fulwiley, South Carolina; Rori Harmon, Texas; Izzy Higginbottom, Arkansas; Aziaha James, N.C. State; Lauren Jensen, Creighton; Taylor Jones, Texas; Chloe Kitts, South Carolina; Ayoka Lee, Kansas State; Cotie McMahon, Ohio State; Te-Hina Paopao, South Carolina; Sedona Prince, TCU; JJ Quinerly, West Virginia; Kiki Rice, UCLA; Shyanne Sellers, Maryland; Serena Sundell, Kansas State; Makayla Timpson, Florida State; Harmoni Turner, Harvard; Mikayla Williams, LSU.