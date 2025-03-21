Tyler James
@Eric Hansen sent me this.
Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey confirmed following ND's 106-54 win over Stephen F. Austin that guard Olivia Miles injured her ankle in the fourth quarter, but Ivey expects Miles to be OK and able to play Sunday against Michigan.
AP Photo/John Mersits
