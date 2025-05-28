The Lott Impact Trophy, which recognizes college football's top defensive player who makes an impact on and off the field, named its watch list of 42 players ahead of the 2025 season on Wednesday.



Notre Dame sophomore cornerback Leonard Moore made the list after a debut season in which Moore was named the FWAA Freshman Defensive Player of the Year. Moore started 10 games and played in all 16 for the Irish last season. He totaled 48 tackles, 11 pass breakups, two interceptions and two tackles for loss as a freshman.



Pro Football Focus graded Moore as one of the best cornerbacks in college football last season. His defensive grade of 88.4 ranked sixth in the country for cornerbacks with at least 500 defensive snaps.



The Lott Impact Trophy, which honors former USC safety Ronnie Lott, was created in 2004. Linebacker Manti Te'o became the first and only Notre Dame winner of the award in 2012. Colorado's Travis Hunter won it last season.







Thumbnail photo credit from homepage: Michael Clubb/South Bend Tribune/USA Today Network