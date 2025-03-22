ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Visitors rundown: Notre Dame football spring practice, March 22

Tyler James

Tyler James

All Star
Staff
Dec 31, 2021
21,358
32,719
113
Notre Dame football’s big recruiting weekend, which began Friday with an impressive visitors list, will continue Saturday. Some of Friday’s visitors may stick around for Saturday’s practice as well, but more will be heading to South Bend.

Inside ND Sports has a rundown of who else is expected on campus Saturday.

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
  • Like
Reactions: FL IRISH 70
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Tyler James

Recruiting Visitors rundown: Notre Dame football spring practice, March 21

Replies
10
Views
1K
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Recruiting Visitors rundown: Notre Dame football spring practice, March 19

Replies
3
Views
1K
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Recruiting Confirming more spring visitors for Notre Dame football

Replies
5
Views
2K
The Insider Lounge
Eric Hansen
Eric Hansen
Tyler James

Recruiting 2026 RB target Javian Osborne arrives on campus for two-day visit

Replies
2
Views
394
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Recruiting Rivals250 2027 QB Keegan Croucher has a busy spring visit schedule

Replies
0
Views
203
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back