Tyler James
All Star
Staff
-
- Dec 31, 2021
-
- 21,807
-
- 33,451
-
- 113
The peak of Notre Dame football’s recruiting week will start Thursday. The Irish will welcome more recruits onto campus, and they’ll join 2026 offensive tackle target Grayson McKeogh, who arrived on Wednesday.
Inside ND Sports has a rundown of who's expected on campus Thursday.
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Inside ND Sports has a rundown of who's expected on campus Thursday.
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Last edited: