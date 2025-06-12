ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Visitors rundown: Notre Dame football official visits, June 13-15

Tyler James

Tyler James

All Star
Staff
Dec 31, 2021
22,474
34,328
113
Notre Dame football will host its first official visitors of the 2026 recruiting cycle this weekend. The Irish have built the next few days into the most important weekend of official visits. More official visits will happen next week, but this weekend has the largest number of targets and commits in the 2026 class.

Recruits will start to arrive in South Bend on Thursday ahead of the official visits getting underway Friday and lasting into Sunday.

Inside ND Sports has a rundown of the official visitors expected on campus this weekend.

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HotCarNut and FL IRISH 70
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Tyler James

Recruiting Visitors rundown: Notre Dame football summer recruiting, June 1

Replies
0
Views
1K
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Recruiting Rivals250 OT target Grayson McKeogh schedules Notre Dame official visit

Replies
0
Views
483
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Recruiting The Heat Index update (6/10): Shortening Notre Dame's target board ahead of official visits

Replies
8
Views
778
The Insider Lounge
Bob Rodes
Bob Rodes
Tyler James

Recruiting Spiegelman: Notre Dame trending to make noise with star-studded official visit weekend

Replies
0
Views
307
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Recruiting Notre Dame WR target Kohen Brown commits to Texas

Replies
7
Views
2K
The Insider Lounge
rov
R
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back