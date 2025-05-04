ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Updates from Tom Lemming's Prep Football Report gathering in Chicago

Tyler James

Tyler James

Dec 31, 2021
@Eric Hansen and I are out at Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep today as Tom Lemming gathers the top recruits in the Chicago area.

We hope to interview a bunch of recruits and plan to put together a video podcast with some interviews as well.

Recruits will start to show up in a bit this afternoon, and I'll share updates when I get a break between interviews.
 
