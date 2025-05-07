Four-star wide receiver Kohen Brown, a 2026 USC commit from Waxahachie (Texas) High, reported a Notre Dame offer Wednesday. Brown became USC's 19th commitment in early April.Brown is friends with recent Notre Dame running back commit Javian Osborne and attended Osborne's commitment announcement this past weekend. Osborne will get to work in trying to help the Irish flip his commitment. Brown is one of five wide receivers committed to USC's top-ranked 2026 class.Notre Dame quarterbacks coach Gino Guidguli stopped by Waxahachie High last week. The program is also home to 2027 QB prospect Jerry Meyer III.Brown caught 54 passes for 1,084 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior last fall. He clocked a 100-meter dash in 10.69 seconds earlier this spring.Brown impressed the Rivals staff at the recent Rivals Camp Series in the Dallas area. He received a fourth star, moved into the Rivals250 at No. 243 overall and now the 32nd-ranked wide receiver.