Recruiting Two new FutureCast predictions in favor of Notre Dame

Tyler James

Tyler James

Dec 31, 2021
I'm going to wait until Monday to put these through in the system, because that's public to everyone, but I wanted to share this with our subscribers on The Insider Lounge first.

Coming off Notre Dame's first official visit weekend, I will be submitting Rivals FutureCast predictions in Notre Dame's favor for four-star RB Kedren Young and three-star OT Styles Prescod.



I'm hearing good things about both coming off their official visits this weekend.

I think ND moved the needle with safety target Paul Mencke Jr. and offensive tackle target Guerby Lambert as well, but I'm not ready to put in a Notre Dame prediction yet.
 
