Tyler James
I've posted how many times?
Staff
-
- Dec 31, 2021
-
- 14,908
-
- 25,049
-
- 113
I'm going to wait until Monday to put these through in the system, because that's public to everyone, but I wanted to share this with our subscribers on The Insider Lounge first.
Coming off Notre Dame's first official visit weekend, I will be submitting Rivals FutureCast predictions in Notre Dame's favor for four-star RB Kedren Young and three-star OT Styles Prescod.
I'm hearing good things about both coming off their official visits this weekend.
I think ND moved the needle with safety target Paul Mencke Jr. and offensive tackle target Guerby Lambert as well, but I'm not ready to put in a Notre Dame prediction yet.
Coming off Notre Dame's first official visit weekend, I will be submitting Rivals FutureCast predictions in Notre Dame's favor for four-star RB Kedren Young and three-star OT Styles Prescod.
I'm hearing good things about both coming off their official visits this weekend.
I think ND moved the needle with safety target Paul Mencke Jr. and offensive tackle target Guerby Lambert as well, but I'm not ready to put in a Notre Dame prediction yet.