ADVERTISEMENT

Football Transcript: Notre Dame DC Al Golden on Tuesday prior to Louisville game

Tyler James

Tyler James

All Star
Staff
Dec 31, 2021
16,544
26,808
113
Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden met with local media Tuesday night after practice ahead of Saturday's home game against Louisville. Here's everything Golden said during his session with print reporters.

Answers are largely verbatim. Questions may have been edited for brevity and clarity.

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: Bob_Oxnard, IrishInTheBluegrass and GCND
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Tyler James

Football Transcript: Notre Dame DC Al Golden on Tuesday prior to Miami (Ohio) game

Replies
0
Views
903
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Football Transcript: Notre Dame DC Al Golden on Tuesday prior to Purdue game

Replies
1
Views
939
The Insider Lounge
NDGoIrish
N
Tyler James

Football Transcript: Notre Dame DC Al Golden on Tuesday prior to Northern Illinois game

Replies
0
Views
1K
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Football Transcript: Notre Dame DC Al Golden on Tuesday prior to Texas A&M game

Replies
0
Views
974
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Eric Hansen

Football Notre Dame OC Mike Denbrock press conference transcript ahead of Louisville game

Replies
3
Views
990
The Insider Lounge
SubwaydomerDFW
SubwaydomerDFW
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back