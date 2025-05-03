Following the conclusion of Notre Dame's spring football and the NFL Draft this past weekend, Notre Dame's coaching staff started to hit the recruiting trail this week to take advantage of the current contact period.The contact period, which began April 15 and runs through May 24, allows staff members to make in-person, off-campus recruiting contact with high school juniors in the 2026 class. The staff can meet with each recruit twice during this contact period with one visit at their high school and another at any location, typically with the family for an in-home visit.The contact period also allows evaluations for high schools in the junior class and below. However, head coaches are not permitted to make visits during the spring contact period, so you won't see Marcus Freeman's name listed in these rundowns.has learned, through sources, that these Notre Dame staff members were expected in the following locations on Friday (and one on Saturday). This list may not be comprehensive, but it will be updated on The Insider Lounge as visits are reported.Notre Dame offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Mike Denbrock spent Friday recruiting in Kansas.2026 TE target Ian Premer of Great Bend HighWide receivers coach Mike Brown was expected in Texas on Friday.2027 WR target Antayvious Ellis of Crowley HighA trio of prospects at Fort Worth North Crowley: 2027 ATH Jeramie Cooper, 2028 WR Demarion Mays and 2028 WR Kade SmithIrish offensive line coach Joe Rudolph was expected in Illinois on Friday.2027 OL Cameron Wagner of Saint Joseph Ogden2027 OL prospect Mason Halliman of Frankfort Lincoln Way EastDefensive line coach Al Washington visited North Carolina on Friday.2026 DE commit Rodney Dunham of Charlotte Myers ParkLinebackers coach Max Bullough was scheduled to visit new commit Ja'Kobe Clapper of St. Xavier during his visit to Ohio on Friday.Defensive backs coach Mike Mickens was expected Friday in Ohio and Tennessee.2027 CB target Ace Alston of Cincinnati Anderson2026 CB commit Chaston Smith of Chattanooga (Tenn.) McCallie School