Recruiting Trail Tracks: Notre Dame football coaches hit road for contact period, 5/13

Tyler James

Tyler James

Dec 31, 2021
Notre Dame's staff is onto its third and likely final week of taking advantage of the current contact period for FBS-level football.

The contact period, which began April 15 and runs through May 24, allows staff members to make in-person, off-campus recruiting contact with high school juniors in the 2026 class. The staff can meet with each recruit twice during this contact period with one visit at their high school and another at any location, typically with the family for an in-home visit.

The contact period also allows evaluations for high schools in the junior class and below. However, head coaches are not permitted to make visits during the spring contact period, so you won't see Marcus Freeman's name listed in these rundowns.

Inside ND Sports has learned, through sources, that these Notre Dame staff members were expected in the following locations on Tuesday. This list may not be comprehensive, but it will be updated on The Insider Lounge as visits are reported.

