Notre Dame football is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with another Pot of Gold Day. This time the focus is on the 2027 class. The Irish are expected to connect with 70-plus recruits to extend offers, some of which will be reaffirming the few offers already reported in the 2027 class.
How important is Pot of Gold Day? Click here for more on previous signees who were offered on Pot of Gold Day in recent classes.
We’ll use this thread to track all of the 2027 offers reported by recruits on social media.
Happy St. Patrick’s Day!
