The Inside ND Sports Bracket Challenge is back!***

Calling all bracket experts and novices alike!

Inside ND Sports is holding a bracket challenge for the men's NCAA Tournament and we have prizes to offer.

Click here to join and read below for the prizes up for grabs.

This competition will be open to both subscribers and free users of the site, but the biggest prizes are available to our subscribers.

We will be extending the subscriptions for the top two subscribers in the final standings. The top-placed subscriber will get a free 12 months added to their subscription. The next-highest subscriber will get a free 6 months added to their subscription. So even if you're behind me, @Eric Hansen or any other free users, as long as you're one of the top two subscribers, you can win those prizes.

As for the free users, they have to beat me and @Eric Hansen to win a prize. If they do, they'll get a free 3 months on the site. So if you have Notre Dame fans in your life that would be interested in joining, please send them the link as well.

The contest is limited to one entry per user, so choose wisely.

And we'll be using Yahoo's default scoring system:

Once again, here's the invite link:

tournament.fantasysports.yahoo.com

Yahoo Fantasy Men's Bracket Mayhem - Join a Group

It's bracket time! Join my Yahoo Fantasy Bracket Mayhem group, Inside ND Sports
tournament.fantasysports.yahoo.com tournament.fantasysports.yahoo.com
 
