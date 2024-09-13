Tyler James
Dec 31, 2021
- 16,147
- 26,377
- 113
The Heat Index has been updated with the following changes
QB Deuce Knight’s blurb in quarterback section reflects the latest in his commitment status.
WR Jalen Cooper’s heat rating has been upgraded from Plain to Medium.
WR Antavious Richardson’s heat rating has been upgraded from Plain to Medium.
WR Isaiah Mizell’s debut on The Heat Index comes with a heat rating of Plain.
