ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting The Heat Index update (7/8): The latest ahead of upcoming July decisions

Tyler James

Tyler James

All Star
Staff
Dec 31, 2021
15,240
25,464
113
The Heat Index has been updated with the following changes:

WR Derek Meadows’ heat rating has been downgraded from Extremely Hot to Hot.

WR Tanook Hines’ heat check now reflects his upcoming commitment date.

WR Dylan Robinson's heat check now reflects his upcoming commitment date.

LB Madden Faraimo’s heat check reflects the latest read on his recruitment.

LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng’s heat check reflects the latest read on his recruitment.

S JaDon Blair's listing as a Notre Dame commitment.

S Ivan Taylor's listing as a former Notre Dame commit.

S Brandon Logan's debut with a heat rating of Hot.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Tyler James

Recruiting The Heat Index update (7/1): Intel on Notre Dame's remaining 2025 targets heading into July

Replies
4
Views
2K
The Insider Lounge
sjb75
S
Tyler James

Recruiting The Heat Index update (6/19): Two heat ratings rise for recent Notre Dame official visitors

Replies
0
Views
1K
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Recruiting The Heat Index update (6/12): Official visits impact heat ratings for Notre Dame targets

Replies
0
Views
291
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Recruiting The Heat Index update (6/6): Setting table for Notre Dame's first official visit weekend

Replies
1
Views
362
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Recruiting The Heat Index update (5/10): Available spots narrow focus on remaining 2025 targets

Replies
3
Views
475
The Insider Lounge
Fenton_mobile
F
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals.com to access this premium section.

  • Member-Only Message Boards
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Series
  • Exclusive Recruiting Interviews
  • Breaking Recruiting News
Log in or subscribe today Go Back