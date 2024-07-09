Tyler James
All Star
Staff
-
- Dec 31, 2021
-
- 15,240
-
- 25,464
-
- 113
The Heat Index has been updated with the following changes:
WR Derek Meadows’ heat rating has been downgraded from Extremely Hot to Hot.
WR Tanook Hines’ heat check now reflects his upcoming commitment date.
WR Dylan Robinson's heat check now reflects his upcoming commitment date.
LB Madden Faraimo’s heat check reflects the latest read on his recruitment.
LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng’s heat check reflects the latest read on his recruitment.
S JaDon Blair's listing as a Notre Dame commitment.
S Ivan Taylor's listing as a former Notre Dame commit.
S Brandon Logan's debut with a heat rating of Hot.
WR Derek Meadows’ heat rating has been downgraded from Extremely Hot to Hot.
WR Tanook Hines’ heat check now reflects his upcoming commitment date.
WR Dylan Robinson's heat check now reflects his upcoming commitment date.
LB Madden Faraimo’s heat check reflects the latest read on his recruitment.
LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng’s heat check reflects the latest read on his recruitment.
S JaDon Blair's listing as a Notre Dame commitment.
S Ivan Taylor's listing as a former Notre Dame commit.
S Brandon Logan's debut with a heat rating of Hot.