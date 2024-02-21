ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting The Heat Index: One more name to watch at running back in 2025 class

Tyler James

Tyler James

Next up in the first edition of The Heat Index for Notre Dame’s 2025 class is the running back position.

The Irish got an early start with commitments from four-star running backs Justin Thurman and Daniel Anderson in August and September, respectively, of last year. Running backs coach Deland McCullough’s insistence on pursuing relatively unproven backs paid off in both recruitments.


But the Irish aren’t necessarily done at running back. They continue to pursue four-star recruit James Simon out of Shreveport, La. Simon seems likely to end up at LSU, so I’ve put a Mild rating on him.


For more details on Simon and the Irish running back commits, follow the link below.

Recruiting - The Heat Index: 2025 class

The path forward for Notre Dame’s 2025 class...
notredame.forums.rivals.com notredame.forums.rivals.com

Coming tomorrow (Thursday): a wide receivers update.
 
