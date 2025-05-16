ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Submitting five FutureCast predictions in favor of Notre Dame

Tyler James

Dec 31, 2021
Notre Dame’s spring commitment spree has completely changed the outlook of the 2026 recruiting cycle for the Irish. At the start of April, Notre Dame hadn’t received a commitment since late January and was outside the top 10 of the Rivals team rankings for 2026.

Notre Dame has landed nine commitments since then from recruits who are currently rated as four-star prospects, and the Irish are comfortably sitting at No. 2 in the team rankings. The rate of commitments for Notre Dame should now slow down until the Irish start hosting official visits and camps in June.

But before the on-campus activity resumes for Notre Dame, I want to put in another handful of FutureCast predictions. On April 3, I put in five FutureCast predictions for Notre Dame’s 2026 class. Four of those recruits have since committed to Notre Dame.

I’ll officially submit another five on Saturday, but I’m sharing them on The Insider Lounge first for Inside ND Sports subscribers. But this time I’m not limiting myself to the 2026 class.

I’m not expecting any of these recruits to commit imminently, but I like where the Irish are positioned moving forward and believe ND can land their verbal commitments.

Here are my five new predictions.

