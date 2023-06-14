ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Some interesting names expected to camp at Notre Dame on Thursday

Tyler James

Dec 31, 2021
Thursday is the first of three evaluation camps Notre Dame football will host this month.

I'll be working to confirm with these recruits that they'll indeed make the trip, because summer plans tend to change quickly, but here are some intriguing names expected to be on campus among the hundreds signed up to participate.

TARGETS




Hulak and Thurman have confirmed they will be there.
 
