Football SMU replaces Virginia on Notre Dame's 2026 schedule

Virginia has agreed to a two-game series with West Virginia, which resulted in Virginia asking out of playing against Notre Dame in 2026. The ACC announced today that SMU will play at Notre Dame in 2026 to replace Virginia on Notre Dame's schedule.

Thumbnail photo credit: AP Photo/Gareth Patterson
Pictured: SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings
 
