Eric Hansen
- Dec 31, 2021
Notre Dame single-game football tickets will go on sale on Thursday at 6 p.m. EDT for the 2025 season — that is, for the five games that have not yet sold out.
Earlier this spring the school announced night games against both Texas A&M (Sept. 13) and USC (Oct. 18) had sold out before the public single-game window had opened. That still leaves afternoon home games against Purdue (Sept. 20), Boise State (Oct. 4), NC State (Oct. 11), Syracuse (Nov. 22) and a night game with Navy (Nov. 8).
And for the first time in Notre Dame Stadium history, beer and other alcoholic beverages will be available for sale at home games for all areas of the stadium, not just premium seating areas.
There is no off-site Shamrock Series game on the 2025 schedule.
The university is inviting interested ticket-buyers to sign up for an email notification for more information on the single-game tickets: https://app.fightingirish.com/F25SingleGameOnSale
