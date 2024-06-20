SFT: Notre Dame promotes Kris Ganeff to replace retired Deanna Gumpf as head coach

Tyler James
All Star
Staff
-
- Dec 31, 2021
-
- 15,015
-
- 25,161
-
- 113
Notre Dame looked within for its next softball head coach once again.
The Irish announced Wednesday the promotion of long-time assistant Kris Ganeff to head coach. She replaces Deanna Gumpf, who retired in May after 23 seasons leading the program. Gumpf took over the job in 2002 after four seasons as an assistant coach.
Ganeff, who played at Notre Dame from 1996-99, served as an assistant coach, associate coach and associate head coach under Gumpf.
During Ganeff's time working with Gumpf, Notre Dame qualified for 21 NCAA Tournament Regionals and 12 regional finals and won 11 conference championships.
Ganeff received All-Big East and All-NFCA Mideast Region honors as a catcher during her Notre Dame player career. She hit seven home runs and threw out 16 base runners attempting steals in her senior season. She totaled 157 hits, 10 home runs and 75 RBIs in four season.
“Kris is Notre Dame through and through, starting with her time as a student-athlete, continuing with her incredibly successful tenure as a coach under Deanna Gumpf and now as our team’s new leader," Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua said in a press release. "One would be hard-pressed to find an individual who loves the University and understands what it means to be a student-athlete at Notre Dame more than she does. She couldn’t be more prepared to successfully lead our softball program into the future.”
During Ganeff's Notre Dame coaching tenure, four players were named USA Softball National Player of the Year finalists and three were named NFCA Freshman of the Year finalists.
“I want to thank Father Bob (Dowd), Pete (Bevacqua) and Jen (Vining-Smith) for their confidence in me to lead this exceptional program.” Ganeff said in a release. “Notre Dame means so much to me and my family, and I’m so excited to have the chance to lead this program. I want to thank Deanna (Gumpf) for her leadership, mentorship and friendship over the past 25 years and I can’t wait to continue to build on the program we’ve established.”
