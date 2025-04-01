ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Rivals100 RB Javian Osborne will focus on Notre Dame, Michigan

Tyler James

Tyler James

Dec 31, 2021
Rivals100 RB Javian Osborne mentioned in our recent interview with him that there was a chance a change could be coming with his future visit plans moving forward.

That change became clear Monday evening. He confirmed with Inside ND Sports that he plans to focus on Notre Dame and Michigan moving forward. Osborne visited Michigan this past weekend and was on Notre Dame's campus for multiple days earlier this month.

He has official visits scheduled to Notre Dame (June 13-15) and Michigan (June 20-22).

Rivals ranks Osborne, a product of Forney (Texas) High, as the No. 3 running back and No. 81 overall in the 2026 class.

Here's my Q&A with Osborne from last week:

notredame.rivals.com

Q&A: Rivals100 RB Javian Osborne discusses his Notre Dame football visit

Osborne visited Notre Dame on March 18-19
notredame.rivals.com notredame.rivals.com

 
