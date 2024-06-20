Tyler James
Dec 31, 2021
- 15,015
- 25,161
- 113
Inside ND Sports learned today that Wisconsin was making a push for Notre Dame recruiting associate Carter Auman to hire him as its director of player personnel.
Wisconsin can stop trying now as Auman has told Wisconsin and Notre Dame that he intends to stay with the Irish, a source told Inside ND Sports. Expect Auman to receive a title promotion at Notre Dame as a result.
This is a good win for Notre Dame after previously losing director of recruiting Dre Brown to Illinois and recruiting associate Caleb Davis to Troy. Auman reports to assistant athletic director of player personnel Chad Bowden.
Auman, a 2022 Notre Dame graduate and former student manager with the football program, has drawn praise from recruits for his ability to relate to them.
Pictured: Carter Auman, in white, leads Notre Dame recruits to the stadium on game day.
Photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports
